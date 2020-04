Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

Researchers investigated the group of microorganisms classified as Asgard archaea, and found a protein in their membrane which acts as a miniature light-activated pump. The schizorhodopsin protein draws protons into the organisms' body. This research could lead to new biomolecular tools to control the pH in cells or microorganisms, and possibly more.

