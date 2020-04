Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 22:33 Hits: 4

The Interior Department apparently confirmed to the House on Friday that it does not plan to issue widespread royalty cuts for companies that drill for oil and gas on public lands and waters. Instead, the department said in a letter to House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/492297-trump-administration-says-no-widespread-royalty-cuts-for-public