The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The link between virus spillover, wildlife extinction and the environment

Category: Environment Hits: 0

As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, a common question is, can infectious diseases be connected to environmental change? Yes, indicates a new study. Exploitation of wildlife by humans through hunting, trade, habitat degradation and urbanization facilitates close contact between wildlife and humans, which increases the risk of virus spillover, the study found. Many of these same activities also drive wildlife population declines and the risk of extinction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200407215653.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version