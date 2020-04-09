The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

To make or to break: Novel reversible technique produces acyl fluoride using rare metal

Acyl fluorides are organic compounds that contain a fluorine atom in their structure. These compounds have recently gained much attention in transition-metal catalysis due to their stability and selective reactivity. However, their commercial production remains a challenge. A group of researchers have found a way to generate complex acyl fluorides from widely available acyl fluorides through a reversible reaction, with the rare metal palladium at the core of this process.

