Critical protein in cancer treatment-related heart damage

Researchers showed that a protein named FOXO1 plays a critical role in heart damage resulting from treatment with anthracycline chemotherapy drugs. Using a rodent model, they also demonstrated that suppressing FOXO1 through the use of FOXO1 inhibitor drugs could prevent the chemotherapy-induced heart damage. Their discovery opens up possibilities for new treatment strategies to reduce heart damage from cancer treatment, which could help increase the life expectancy of cancer survivors.

