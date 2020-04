Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday announced that the cleanup of hazardous waste sites and other pollution spills may be slowed or paused during the coronavirus outbreak.The agency said it would consider on a case-by-case basis...

