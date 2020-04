Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 02:05 Hits: 0

It is known that crown of thorns starfish lie in wait as algae-eating young before attacking coral. But new research shows the starfish that devastates reef habitats can remain in its juvenile vegetarian state for at least 6.5 years. This has big implications for how the coral predator is managed on the Great Barrier Reef.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408220526.htm