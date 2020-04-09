Global trial fast tracks testing of hydroxychloroquine, other COVID-19 therapies

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

A novel 'learning while doing' clinical trial approach called REMAP helps doctors find the optimal trade-off between quickly adopting new therapies during a pandemic, such as the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, and waiting until they are tested in longer clinical trials. The trial learns from similar trials enrolling around the world and uses artificial intelligence to quickly arrive at answers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200409140015.htm