Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 14:56 Hits: 1

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said he’s confident global oil producers will agree to drop production as leaders prepare to meet Thursday to address falling prices.OPEC members and other oil-producing countries will gather for a virtual meeting as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491980-energy-sec-brouillette-confident-oil-price-drop-will-push