Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 10:00 Hits: 4

Environmental groups are pushing former Vice President Joe Biden to adopt a more aggressive platform on climate change after losing a big champion for their cause with the departure of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).Climate change is emerging as a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/492107-green-groups-press-biden-for-bolder-plans-after-sanders-exits