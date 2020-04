Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 18:00 Hits: 2

New research indicates mantis shrimp use path integration to find their way back to their burrows after leaving to seek food or mates. That means they can track their distance and direction from their starting point. A series of creative experiments revealed that to do that, they rely on a hierarchy of cues from the sun, polarized light patterns, and their internal senses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200409140013.htm