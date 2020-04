Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 18:48 Hits: 2

A new article calls attention to the risk posed by overreliance on COVID-19 testing to make clinical and public health decisions. The sensitivity of reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and overall test performance characteristics have not been reported clearly or consistently in medical literature, the article says.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200409144805.htm