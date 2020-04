Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 15:55 Hits: 1

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to cut oil production as world leaders eye historic cuts of as much as 20 million barrels per day in an effort to stabilize crashing oil markets, according to reports from multiple outlets.A trade war between the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491993-saudi-arabia-russia-strike-deal-to-reduce-oil-production-amid