Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 19:35 Hits: 3

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Thursday questioned the White House on its transparency in receiving and publishing industry comments on proposed changes to a bedrock environmental law. Environmental groups have accused the administration of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/492054-democrat-questions-wh-transparency-in-rollback-of-bedrock