Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 22:16 Hits: 3

Oil-rich nations on Thursday cut a tentative deal to reduce production by 10 million barrels a day, cooling a trade war between Russia and Saudi Arabia as prices at the pump fall amid the coronavirus outbreak.Saudi Arabia and Russia had both stepped...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/492104-tentative-deal-would-slash-global-oil-production-by-10-percent