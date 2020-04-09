EPA’s Southeast Region Transfers Personal Protective Equipment to the Georgia National Guard

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

ATLANTA (April 9, 2020) -- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Southeast regional office announced that it has transferred more than 15,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Georgia National Guard, including gloves, hoods, and shield covers. EPA assessed its supply of PPE and is coordinating with FEMA to provide excess equipment to those entities that need it most. This supports the Trump Administration’s whole of government approach to combatting the spread of COVID-19.

“Having sufficient personal protective equipment is crucial for the emergency services personnel and health professionals on the frontlines of combatting COVID-19,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “EPA is making excess PPE available to these responders, and we also stand ready to perform missions we may be called upon to fulfill in this ongoing fight.”

“President Trump, Vice President Pence, and the Coronavirus Task Force have continued to be great partners in our fight against COVID-19, and I appreciate the Environmental Protection Agency’s generosity in supplying the Georgia Guard with much-needed PPE,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “Working together, we will win this battle and emerge stronger than ever.”

“EPA is committed to doing our part to help first responders and health professionals in Georgia,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “We are part of this community, and we are deeply grateful to the many health care professionals, first responders, guardsman and others who are working so hard to protect us all. To the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.”

The PPE EPA has transferred to the Georgia National Guard:

14,968 gloves

675 protective Tyvek suits

144 boot and shoe covers

EPA maintains a supply of PPE as part of the agency’s laboratory, inspection and emergency response functions. EPA also provides additional response assistance when state and local first responder capabilities have been exhausted or when additional support is requested.

EPA is currently developing an agency-wide plan for rapid distribution of available PPE to state and local governments that are working COVID-19 operations.

For information about EPA’s involvement with the COVID-19 response, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus .