Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 04:01 Hits: 3

(Beyond Pesticides, April 9, 2020) Honey bee biodiversity and abundance remain in severe decline, with U.S. beekeepers losing 30% of their managed colonies each year. An Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and Texas A&M study provides evidence that chemical-intensive farming practices contaminate honey bee hives with pesticides that cause developmental delays. Researchers found that toxic pesticides adversely affect honey bee queen physiology and worker bee performance. Moreover, pesticides exacerbate the health risks associated with the declining honey bee population. When maturing honey bees’ exposure to pesticides is limited, there is an improvement in honey bee queen health and colony behavior. Researchers cultivated maturing honey bee queens in plastic cups coated with either pesticide-free or pesticide-contaminated beeswax. Pesticides included field-relevant concentrations of taufluvalinate and coumaphos, amitraz, or chlorothalonil and chlorpyrifos. Cultivated honey bee queens were transferred into hives upon maturation and bred naturally. Researchers measured their egg-laying frequency along with worker bee entourage size. Post-reproduction, scientists performed a bioassay (a measurement of substance potency or concentration effects on living cells) on the honey bee queens to examine the chemical components of the mandibular (salivary) glands. Pesticide-contaminated beeswax impaired honey bee colonies during the queens’ maturation. This led to reproductive dysfunction that significantly decreased worker bees’ entourage […]

The post Honey Bee Queens’ Exposure to Pesticides Weaken Reproductive Success and Colony Development appeared first on Beyond Pesticides Daily News Blog.

Read more https://beyondpesticides.org/dailynewsblog/2020/04/honey-bee-queens-exposure-to-pesticides-weaken-reproductive-success-and-colony-development/