Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 22:23 Hits: 3

Thursday’s launch to the space station will mark the end of America’s dependence on Russia for human spaceflight, but NASA may buy more seats on Soyuz rockets.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/the-us-hitches-its-final-ride-to-space-from-russia-for-now