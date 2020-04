Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

New research has found that the presence and severity of mild behavioral impairment (MBI) in cognitively healthy individuals is strongly associated with the presence of amyloid plaques deposits in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

