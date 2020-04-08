Children of parents with mental illness have higher risk of injuries

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Children to parents suffering from mental illness have a higher risk of injuries than other children, according to a new study. The risk is elevated up to 17 years of age and peaks during the first year of life. The findings highlight the need for parents with mental illness to receive extra support around child injury prevention measures as well as early treatment of mental morbidity among expecting parents.

