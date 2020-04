Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 20:22 Hits: 4

Numerous cities and states have relaxed bans on single-use plastic containers amid a crackdown on reusable bags due to the coronavirus pandemic.Oregon has suspended its plastic bag ban, as have numerous other jurisdictions including Albuquerque, N.M...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491858-multiple-cities-suspend-plastic-bag-bans-due-to-coronavirus