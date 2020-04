Articles

President Trump opposes giving widespread royalty cuts to companies that drill for oil and gas on public lands and waters, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Two people told the news outlet that he expressed opposition to such a policy during a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491882-trump-opposes-widespread-royalty-cuts-for-oil-and-gas-companies