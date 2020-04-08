Premature birth linked to the mother's vaginal microbiome

Articles

Pregnant women who deliver early are more likely to have a varied vaginal microbiome, especially in their first trimester. Combining data from several studies, the researchers analyzed information across a wide range of women in terms of ethnicity and stage of pregnancy and also highlight the specific bacteria associated with premature births. The authors hope these findings could help identify women at higher risk of giving birth prematurely.

