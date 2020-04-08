Revolutionary new method for dating pottery sheds new light on prehistoric past

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:32

A team has developed a new method to date archaeological pottery using fat residues remaining in the pot wall from cooking. The method means prehistoric pottery can be dated with remarkable accuracy, sometimes to the window of a human life span. Pottery found in Shoreditch, London proven to be 5,500 years old and shows the vibrant urban area was once used by established farmers who ate cow, sheep and goat dairy products as a central part of their diet.

