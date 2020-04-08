The link between virus spillover, wildlife extinction and the environment

Articles

As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, a common question is, can infectious diseases be connected to environmental change? Yes, indicates a new study. Exploitation of wildlife by humans through hunting, trade, habitat degradation and urbanization facilitates close contact between wildlife and humans, which increases the risk of virus spillover, the study found. Many of these same activities also drive wildlife population declines and the risk of extinction.

