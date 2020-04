Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 01:56 Hits: 2

The bright chirp of the coquí frog, the national symbol of Puerto Rico, has likely resounded through Caribbean forests for at least 29 million years. A fossil arm bone from a frog in the genus Eleutherodactylus is the oldest record of frogs in the Caribbean and, fittingly, was discovered on the island where coquís are most beloved.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200407215655.htm