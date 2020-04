Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:55 Hits: 3

Chemotherapeutic drugs, also known as antineoplastic agents, that are prescribed to treat a range of cancer types, enter the aquatic environment via human excretion and wastewater treatment facilities. A review indicates that very few studies have characterized the effects of antineoplastic agents that are released into aquatic environments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085508.htm