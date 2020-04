Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:55 Hits: 3

The avian influenza virus subtype H16N3 is currently detectable in many countries. To examine the potential threat to humans of H16N3, researchers recently performed an extensive avian influenza surveillance in major wild bird gatherings across China from 2017-2019.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408085519.htm