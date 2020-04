Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 14:49 Hits: 3

New research has shone light on the impact of clouds on climate change. The study has raised serious doubts of the likely impact of human-led interventions involving methods of cloud 'brightening' to counteract climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408104950.htm