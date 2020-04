Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Pope Francis suggested that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus may be one of "nature's responses" to people around the world ignoring the harsh consequences of climate change. "There is an expression in Spanish: 'God always forgives, we...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491734-pope-says-coronavirus-outbreak-may-be-one-of-natures-responses-to