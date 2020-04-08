U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in New York

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

New York, N.Y. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 2 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 18 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 191 ENERGY STAR partners nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR Award Winners.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“These ENERGY STAR partners have instituted environmentally responsible practices in their own companies and for their customers,” said EPA Region 2 Administrator Pete Lopez. “EPA commends these proactive partners for their commitment to advancing energy and cost saving improvements in our homes, businesses and communities.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

ENERGY STAR Award Winners in New York:

(New York, NY) Bristol-Myers Squibb, a biopharmaceutical company, strengthened its energy program during a major acquisition, while reducing energy intensity by 1.76% in 2019 and by 13.8% since 2013.

(Melville, NY) Canon U.S.A., Inc., a subsidiary of Canon Inc., manufactures consumer, business and industrial imaging solutions. Canon U.S.A. reached 100% of its employees and over 37,000 customers with information on the benefits of purchasing ENERGY STAR certified products.

(Poughkeepsie, NY) Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp is a utility that provides power to customers in New York’s Hudson River Valley. The utility substantially increased its energy-saving impact by doubling the number of incentives provided for ENERGY STAR certified LED bulbs and heat pump water heaters.

(New York, NY) CodeGreen Solutions, a real estate sustainability and energy strategy company, provided benchmarking compliance reporting and ENERGY STAR certification services for more than 155 million square feet of real estate in New York City.

(New York, NY) Colgate-Palmolive Company, a consumer products company, continued to demonstrate leadership in energy management by reducing energy intensity by more than 1% in 2019 for a cumulative reduction of 26% since 2005.

(New York, NY) The electric utility, Con Edison, incentivized more than 2.5 million ENERGY STAR certified LED light bulbs and saved customers more than 100,000 megawatt-hours of electricity through ENERGY STAR certified lighting, appliances, smart thermostats, pool pumps, and heat pump water heaters.

(Corning, NY) Corning Incorporated is a producer of specialty glass and ceramics and advanced optical products. The company built a corporate system that positively impacts the energy performance and reduces the carbon footprint of its operations and products.

(New York, NY) ENGIE Impact, a resource management and sustainability consulting company, provided automated benchmarking services for more than 46,000 client buildings. They also assisted over 900 clients to receive more than $20 million in rebates for ENERGY STAR certified products.

(Holbrook, NY) As a home performance contractor, Green Team LI completed 530 energy efficiency projects, representing a 63% increase over 2018, and successfully cross-promoted the benefits of energy efficiency and solar installation.

(New York, NY) MetLife, a global financial services company, achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 25 properties in 2019, representing over 12 million square feet of real estate across the company’s own operations and investment portfolio.

(Albany, NY) The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is a public-benefit corporation that promotes energy efficiency and renewable energy throughout the state. NYSERDA has served more than 94,000 homes through Home Performance with ENERGY STAR since 2001.

(New York, NY) Nuveen Real Estate, a real estate investment management firm, demonstrated outstanding energy management across its portfolio. The company maintained its continued dedication to ENERGY STAR by achieving ENERGY STAR Certification for 35 properties in 2019.

(Uniondale, NY) PSEG Long Island is the transmission and distribution operator for the Long Island Power Authority. This utility implemented process improvements for its Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program. They also achieved more than 40.5 megawatts and about 150,000 megawatt-hours in energy savings through the promotion of ENERGY STAR certified products in ten categories.

(New York, NY) SL Green Realty Corporation, a fully integrated real estate investment trust, reduced its average weather normalized source energy use intensity by over 5% in 2019.

(New York, NY) Tishman Speyer is an owner, developer, and operator of real estate. The company is dedicated to excellence in energy management through leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources to achieve its energy reduction goals.

(New York, NY) Verizon, a telecommunications company, expanded its portfolio of ENERGY STAR certified buildings to 280 in 2019 and reduced its energy use by more than 4.5%.

(New York, NY) Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust. Vornado Realty Trust maintained its excellent energy management program and consistently promoted ENERGY STAR and energy efficiency best practices throughout its organizations and to its tenants.

(Rochester, NY) As a home performance contractor, Wise Home Energy LLC, demonstrated leadership in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) program locally and nationally.

Read more about each of the award winners’ achievements

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at http://twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page, http://facebook.com/eparegion2

20-018

# # #