U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in New Jersey

New York, N.Y. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 2 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 10 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 191 ENERGY STAR partners nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR Award Winners.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“These ENERGY STAR partners have instituted environmentally responsible practices in their own companies and for their customers,” said EPA Region 2 Administrator Pete Lopez. “EPA commends these proactive partners for their commitment to advancing energy and cost saving improvements in our homes, businesses and communities.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

ENERGY STAR Award Winners in New Jersey:

(Madison, NJ) Allergan, a pharmaceutical company, invested over $7 million in energy projects in 2019 that contributed to a 6.9% energy intensity improvement over the previous year.

(Kearny, NJ) As a home performance contractor, Ciel Power LLC, grew its efforts in the home performance industry in New Jersey through their community outreach initiatives and partnerships with municipalities and non-profits across the state. They achieved 50% year-over-year growth in completed energy-efficiency projects.

(Wall, NJ) EAM Associates, a home energy rating company, certified over 1,500 homes as ENERGY STAR for the second consecutive year and reached a cumulative total of nearly 18,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes since 2000.

(Berkeley Heights, NJ) Hayward Industries, Inc. is a residential and commercial pool equipment manufacturer. The company featured a pool pump with the highest weighted energy factor in the industry and consistently outperformed ENERGY STAR requirements across all their pool pumps.

(Englewood Cliffs, NJ) LG Electronics is a manufacturer of consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile communications. They are being recognized for their outstanding commitment to ENERGY STAR in expanding ENERGY STAR certified product offerings while participating widely in ENERGY STAR campaigns to expose millions of consumers to the value of ENERGY STAR.

(Mount Laurel, NJ) As a home energy rating company, MaGrann Associates certified more than 1,000 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2019, for a cumulative total of more than 50,000 homes since 1996.

(Kenilworth, NJ) Merck & Co., Inc., a pharmaceutical health care company, is being recognized for its $22 million portfolio of energy projects, which, when completed, will reduce annual energy use by 356,000 MMBtu, carbon dioxide emissions by 35,200 metric tons, and energy costs by $6 million.

(Trenton, NJ) The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is a statewide agency that oversees public utilities and provides energy and telecommunications services. NJBPU enhanced access to energy savings for low and moderate-income residents and provided rebates for over 44,026 ENERGY STAR certified products and 6,304,000 lighting units.

(Newark, NJ) Panasonic Life Solutions Company America, a company that offers ventilation and indoor air quality solutions, is being recognized for industry leadership in efficient and effective home ventilation. The company also carries the ENERGY STAR savings message to over 2.5 million individuals, including consumers, trade show visitors, retail staff, and distributor salespeople.

(Ridgefield Park, NJ) Samsung Electronics is a global manufacturer of home appliances, consumer electronics, and mobile communications. Samsung is being recognized for their leadership within the home appliances sector in manufacturing highly energy-efficient products, providing extensive technical support in ENERGY STAR specification development, and educating customers, employees, and schoolchildren about the value of their ENERGY STAR products.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .

