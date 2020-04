Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 19:46 Hits: 3

A group of lawmakers announced Tuesday that they are introducing legislation that aims to fund a government purchase of oil, boosting an industry that has been hit by reduced demand and international disputes. The legislation would give the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491631-lawmakers-introduce-legislation-to-fund-government-purchases-of-oil