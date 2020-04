Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 23:04

Think your daily coffee, boutique gym membership and airport lounge access cost a lot? There may be an additional, hidden cost to those luxuries of urban living, says a new study: more flooding. For every percentage point increase in roads, parking lots and other impervious surfaces that prevent water from flowing into the ground, annual floods increase on average by 3.3%, the researchers found.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200406190445.htm