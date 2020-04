Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 23:05 Hits: 2

Researchers studied the gut microbiomes of wild apes in the Republic of Congo, of captive apes in zoos in the US, and of people from around the world and discovered that lifestyle is more important than geography or even species in determining the makeup of the gut microbiome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200406190508.htm