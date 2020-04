Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 14:37 Hits: 3

President Trump said Monday that the U.S. may consider cutting domestic oil production if it would help to solve international production disputes that have led to a steep decline in prices. Reuters has reported that countries including...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491522-trump-maybe-well-cut-domestic-oil-production