Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

A federal court on Tuesday struck down the Trump administration’s move to suspend an Obama-era rule that restricted the use of a powerful greenhouse gas, saying the Trump administration did not follow the proper procedure. After the court ruled...

