Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 08:18 Hits: 3

Smoking and dirty air increase the risk of chronic illnesses that leave patients more vulnerable to Covid-19, such as heart disease, asthma and lung cancer.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-air-pollution-might-raise-risk-of-fatality/a-52977422?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss