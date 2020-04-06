The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Autoimmunity-associated heart dilation tied to heart-failure risk in type 1 diabetes

In people with type 1 diabetes without known cardiovascular disease, the presence of autoantibodies against heart muscle proteins was associated with cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging evidence of increased volume of the left ventricle (the heart's main pumping chamber), increased muscle mass, and reduced pumping function (ejection fraction), features that are associated with higher risk of failure in the general population.

