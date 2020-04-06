The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

X-rays reveal in situ crystal growth of lead-free perovskite solar panel materials

Lead-based perovskites efficiently turn light into electricity but they also present some major drawbacks: the most efficient materials are not very stable, while lead is a toxic element. Scientists are studying alternatives to lead-based perovskites. It is very important to investigate in situ how lead-free perovskite crystals form and how the crystal structure affects the functioning of the solar cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200406120138.htm

