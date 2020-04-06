COVID-19: On average only 6% of actual SARS-CoV-2 infections detected worldwide

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 16:55 Hits: 8

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease officially issued by countries dramatically understates the true number of infections, a report suggests. Researchers used estimates of COVID-19 mortality and time until death from a recent study to test the quality of records. This shows that countries have only discovered on average about 6% of infections. The number of infections worldwide may already have reached several tens of millions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200406125507.htm