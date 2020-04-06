Targeting tumors: Synthesis against the clock

Articles

Radiolabeled molecules help nuclear physicians to detect and precisely target tumors, which are often developing due to pathological changes in metabolic processes. Using positron emission tomography, scientists have now developed the first radiotracer labelled with the fluorine isotope 18F, which can visualize special transport proteins often found in the cell membranes of cancer cells. The researchers opted for an unusual radiochemical synthesis approach.

