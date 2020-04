Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 14:15 Hits: 5

President Trump is floating the possibility of tariffs on oil imports, ramping up pressure on Russia and Saudi Arabia to reach a deal amid the current production standoff. “I am a big believer in our great energy business, and we’re going...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491317-trump-floats-oil-tariffs-amid-russia-saudi-dispute