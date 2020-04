Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 19:53 Hits: 1

Scientists traced how the two major human migrations recorded in Holocene Europe -- the northwestward movement of Anatolian farmer populations during the Neolithic and the westward movement of Yamnaya steppe peoples during the Bronze Age -- unfolded.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200401155345.htm