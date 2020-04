Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 13:14 Hits: 1

A new study finds that autumn days with extreme fire weather have more than doubled in California since the early 1980s due to climate change. The results could contribute to more effective risk mitigation, land management and resource allocation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200402091451.htm