Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 10:00 Hits: 5

Small oil producers in the United States are being hit hard by falling energy prices resulting from the coronavirus-infected economy, raising questions about their survival.The price of oil has plunged from $53 a barrel in mid-February to about $25...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/490940-small-oil-producers-struggle-to-survive-coronavirus-price-drop