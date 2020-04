Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 15:51 Hits: 3

A study sheds new light on the role of northern peatlands in regulating the regional climate. According to the researchers, peatlands will remain carbon sinks until the end of this century, but their sink capacity will be substantially reduced after 2050, if the climate warms significantly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200403115109.htm