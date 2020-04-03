How important is speech in transmitting coronavirus?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 20:27 Hits: 3

Normal speech by individuals who are asymptomatic but infected with coronavirus may produce enough aerosolized particles to transmit the infection, according to aerosol scientists. Although it's not yet known how important this is to the spread of COVID-19, it underscores the need for strict social distancing measures -- and for virologists, epidemiologists and engineers who study aerosols and droplets to work together on this and other respiratory diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200403162709.htm