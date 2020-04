Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 19:20 Hits: 4

The Interior Department on Friday extended the appointment of William Perry Pendley to lead the Bureau of Land Management in an acting capacity until May 5.Extending Pendley’s tenure, which was slated to expire on Friday, was met with some pushback...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491063-interior-extends-tenure-of-controversial-land-management-director