Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

Democratic senators are asking the Interior Department and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to pause some or all of their rulemaking in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A group of eight lawmakers wrote to the EPA asking it to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/491079-democrats-ask-epa-interior-to-pause-rule-making-amid-coronavirus